Tottenham open Ansu Fati transfer talks with Barcelona as they edge ahead of Chelsea in race to sign Spanish forward

Tottenham have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona over a deal for Ansu Fati, edging ahead of Chelsea in the race for his signature.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the north London outfit are currently negotiating a deal for Fati with Barca which would see the Spanish forward ply his trade in the Premier League on loan until the summer of 2024. Although Barcelona remain open to loaning out the forward, they want Tottenham to pay the Spaniard's full salary for the year as they continue to try and reduce their overall wage bill.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have also been offered the opportunity to sign Fati, but the Blues have not yet made a formal approach. Fati's agent, Jorge Mendes has offered him to both clubs and it is Tottenham who have taken the initiative to sign the player as of now.

WHAT NEXT? It seems that Xavi is happy to sanction Fati's departure, but it remains to be seen whether of not Tottenham can close a deal before the window closes on September 1. The 20-year-old is desperate to revive his career as he wants to play an important role for Spain at Euro 2024.