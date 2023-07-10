'I haven't had any assurances' - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou offers Harry Kane update amid Bayern interest

Ange Postecoglou has his say on Harry Kane's situation at Tottenham Hotspur amid growing interest from Bayern Munich.

Postecoglou offers Kane update

Bayern submit improved offer for Kane

Spurs want to retain striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The newly-appointed Tottenham manager claimed that he hasn't been given any assurances about Harry Kane's situation since joining the club, although he would love to work alongside the England captain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Postecoglou said, "I haven’t had any assurances and I wouldn’t expect any. Harry is already part of the history of this club and I want him involved here. My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and that is what he wants as well. I'm trying to concentrate on the things that I know right now, and what I know right now is that Harry's part of this squad. He's looking forward to coming back to training, getting among the players back in here and we start working together."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Postecoglu also offered some insight into what he plans to tell Kane when he returns to pre-season training later this week.

"Harry is already part of the history of this club and I want him involved here. My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and that is what he wants as well," he said. "I doubt it will be defining in the manner people think. I want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision, get an understanding from him over what his vision is and try be successful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are keen on completing the marquee signing from Tottenham Hotspur. After an initial bid of £60m ($77m) plus add-ons to sign Kane was rejected by Tottenham last month, the German giants came up with a renewed offer of £70m ($90m) plus add-ons on Sunday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Spurs are determined to retain Kane's service despite the striker entering the final year of his contract. He is due to return for pre-season training on Wednesday.