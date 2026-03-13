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Torino FC v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

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Torino 4–1 Parma: the match statistics

Torino 4–1 Parma


Goalscorers: 3' (1st half) Simeone, 20' (1st half) Pellegrino, 10' (2nd half) Ilkhan, Keita (own goal), 46' (2nd half) Zapata


TORINO (3-4-1-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse (replaced by Marianucci in the 48th minute of the second half); Pedersen, Ilkhan (replaced by Prati in the 30th minute of the second half), Gineitis, Obrador; Vlasic (replaced by Anjorin in the 48th minute of the second half); Adams (replaced by Zapata in the 17th minute of the second half), Simeone (replaced by Kulenovic in the 30th minute of the second half). Manager: D'Aversa.

Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
CRE
Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Torino crest
Torino
TOR


PARMA (3-5-2): Suzuki; Delprato, Troilo (Valenti from 18' s.t.), Circati; Cremaschi (replaced by Britschgi in the 11th minute of the first half) (replaced by Ondrejka in the 33rd minute of the second half), Ordonez (replaced by Oristanio in the 18th minute of the second half), Keita (replaced by Estevez in the 18th minute of the second half), Sorensen, Valeri; Strefezza, Pellegrino. Manager: Cuesta.


Referee: Maresca


Bookings: 14' 2nd half Ordonez, 14' 2nd half Del Prato, 32' 2nd half Strefezza, 40' 2nd half Kulenovic.


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