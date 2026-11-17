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Twin brothers Jurrien and Quinten Timber have shared a powerful look into their footballing bond following the Netherlands' heavy 5-0 defeat to Germany. While Quinten tore into the team's collapse, Jurrien offered a reassuring update on his Arsenal future.

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A shared journey ending in a Berlin nightmare

For twin brothers Jurrien and Quinten Timber, stepping onto the pitch together in Oranje shirts represents the ultimate fulfillment of a lifelong footballing dream. However, their latest international outing turned into a harrowing family ordeal as Xavi Hernandez's side suffered an unprecedented 5-0 thrashing against Germany at the Olympiastadion.

Despite already securing qualification for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, the Dutch defensive structure completely unraveled after the break, turning a proud brotherhood milestone into a sobering night of reflection.

Quinten lays bare the unpardonable collapse

Speaking to ESPN after the final whistle, Crystal Palace midfielder Quinten Timber did not mince his words when dissecting how a tight contest exploded into a disastrous second-half rout.

"Unacceptable. Yes, 5-0, certainly after last Friday when you play very well, today wasn't good enough. Then you lose 5-0, that's unacceptable," Quinten stated bluntly.

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"Germany is a good team. I think they were good on the ball today. But that you still create some chances in the first half, that could go the other way. But at a certain point you get to 2-0, 3-0 and then you just let it go, too easily I think. I think the hardest thing in football, when things are going well, is it's easy to play well. When things are going less well and you don't play well as a team, then the absolute hardest thing in football is knowing how to turn it around or figure out what is needed to turn it around. I saw that we struggled with that."

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Jurrien accepts the pain and tactical reality

Deployed in an unfamiliar left-back role, Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber echoed his twin's painful assessment, conceding that the scoreline delivered a harsh reality check for the entire squad.

"Losing 5-0 just hurts, as an athlete that's never fun when we play football, today is no different," Jurrien admitted.

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"Today you had a first half where you could have been ahead, a second half where you almost have luck to still lose 5-0, a lot to learn today, a good lesson. That's switching, with moments in certain positions, I've done it more often, for the most part I'm quite used to it. The national coach said he's our joker, we can use him anywhere. That's positive for him, it's handy for him that he has a player he can use in multiple places, that's fine for him and for me too."

Brotherhood, lessons, and bright club horizons

Despite the bitter disappointment of the international window, both brothers emphasised that their unique bond on the pitch remains a pillar of strength as they look ahead to the March quarter-finals and club commitments.

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"Always an honour to play for the Dutch national team. Extra special because it's with Jurrien. You learn again," Quinten reflected. "You say a hangover, but ultimately you have to put your heads together, you have to learn, you have to look at what needed to be better and you have to move forward. We are working towards something as a team and for me personally too. That's how I try to look at it above all."

Amidst the post-match gloom, Jurrien also brought some welcome cheer by providing a reassuring update on his club future at Arsenal: "I really like it at my simple Arsenal, I hope to stay longer... It's going to be fine. Just a matter of putting a signature down. I feel at home, I'm enjoying myself. So I'm also winning in London now. We're doing well, I think we're going to compete for trophies in the coming years."