'You never know' - Tierney in Arsenal exit admission when quizzed on possible Celtic return

Kieran Tierney admits he “can’t rule anything out” when it comes to a possible retracing of steps from Arsenal to Celtic.

Joined Gunners in 2019

Grew up supporting Hoops

Could be lured back to Glasgow

WHAT HAPPENED? The Scotland international left-back severed ties with his boyhood club in 2019 when completing a £25 million ($28m) transfer to Emirates Stadium. A big-money move had been on the cards for some time, with Manchester United another of his many suitors, and walking away from Parkhead was tough for the highly-rated defender despite the obvious appeal of testing himself in the English Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tierney, who took in 170 appearances for Celtic, told BT Sport’s Currie Club podcast when asked if he could be lured back to Glasgow at some point: “I think when a player who loves the club leaves there's always that, 'what if he comes back' and you can't rule anything out. I'm always going to love Celtic, I'm always going to support Celtic so you never know in football, you genuinely don't. There was a stage I thought I would never leave Celtic, you never know what can happen like anything, you need to take it game by game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For now, Tierney is fully committed to the cause at Arsenal, with the 25-year-old taking in his 100th appearance for the Gunners during their Europa League clash with PSV. He is also tied to a contract in north London through to 2026.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TIERNEY? The Scot has, despite fierce competition for places, helped Arsenal to top spot in the Premier League table through 10 games of the 2022-23 campaign, with the Gunners set to be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Southampton.