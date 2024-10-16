Thrills and learnings for Malaysian kids in Mitsubishi Electric football clinic

Mitsubishi Electric held a football clinic in Malaysia designed using the Okada Method that challenges players to think strategically.

Dobashi Isao who is the head of youth coaching at FC Imabari, a J3 League side from Japan oversaw the clinic that started with the passing of the knowledge on the Okada Method to a group of selected local coaches.

The Okada Method is a coaching philosophy and methodology designed by former Japan national team head coach, Takeshi Okada.

Okada famously was the first-ever coach who took Japan to a FIFA World Cup finals, successfully guiding the team to France 98 where the likes of Hidestoshi Nakata and Shinjo Ono competed against Argentina, Croatia and Jamaica.

Present to kick-off the clinic was Hiroyuki Onoda, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. as well as Scott O’Donell, Technical Director of Football Association of Malaysia.

Three Malaysian football legends in Mahali Jasuli, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and Amri Yahyah who were all part of the historic AFF Championship 2010 winning team were also present.

The legends not only imparted knowledge of the game to the budding players but also partake in some of the drills, adding to the experience gained by the participants which comprised girls from Shah Alam Rovers Academy and Aurora Kickers Football Club.

“What was taught is the basics which every player needs - pass and support,” said Mahali. “It’s a very important aspect of football. If one can master that, it will be very beneficial.

“This clinic is great for the grassroots, a chance for the children to learn the important basics from a young age. The information given by the coach was given in an easy to understand way.”

Every drill that was taught, challenges the participants to think on their feet and not just relying on memory. The Okada Method emphasises on analytical thinking, educating players to know the right decision to make at the right moment.

“What I saw was that the participants were all committed to learning something new and if they take on board all the new techniques, it would be very useful for them in the future,” said Amri.

“For me the most interesting was the passing drill where participants have to decide which is the best move for them.”

The clinic was equally well-received by the participants with 12-year-old Dhaniyah Sofea hoping to be able to use this method to help her grow as a player.

“I enjoyed it a lot because I get to meet new friends and also learn new things,” said Dhaniyah. “There are some things I’ve done before and some which I haven’t.

“We learned how to control the ball. The one where we were taught Option 1, Option 2, Option 3A and Option 3B on how the right method to pass to a team mate is really helpful.”

“I hope that one day I can be a player for my country, Malaysia and be able to show my quality on the international stage.”

The football clinic is a Mitsubishi Electric initiative held across several locations in Southeast Asia in conjunction with the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 that will be held from December 8, 2024 to January 5, 2025.