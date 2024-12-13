The Mitsubishi Electric Cup match between Malaysia and Laos turned out be an exciting game.

Malaysia produced a spirited comeback to edge Laos 3-2 in their ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 clash to earn their first win in Group A.

However, the first of two home matches in the group stage with the second one against Singapore on Dec 20 was more than what was played out on the pitch.

As title sponsor of the tournament, Mitsubishi Electric enriched the match-going experience through various activities inside and in the surrounding area of the stadium.

Article continues below

Mitsubishi

A photo booth with Augmented-Reality game was set up for fans to take part in as they take in the fun of stopping penalty shots through a specially set up filter that can be accessed via QR code.

Apart from that, the match also served as a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a set of local children who were part of the Player Escort Programme.

Part of their community reach through football activities, Mitsubishi Electric provided the opportunity for the local children to be up close and personal with their idols.

Mitsubishi

Walking alongside the players out onto the pitch, one of the children, Arshad Haizad felt incredibly proud, “Happy because I have never met Malaysian players before and it was a proud moment when we all sang the national anthem together.”

Aisyah Sofea, another of the player escorts, enjoyed interacting with the players as she commented, “This is my first experience doing this player escort and it was fun. The players were nice to us, guiding us on what to do and told us to enjoy the moment.”

Together, we can build better.

Mitsubishi Electric is the title sponsor of AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 and 2024, believing the power of football to make children dream big and hence contribute to realize the vibrant and sustainable society in Southeast Asia.