Thomas Tuchel will make Bayern 'stable' again after Julian Nagelsmann caused 'too much trouble' - Lothar Matthaus

Julian Nagelsmann caused "too much trouble" at Bayern Munich, according to Lothar Matthaus, who says new boss Thomas Tuchel will make them "stable".

Tuchel drafted in to replace Nagelsmann

Matthaus backs Tuchel to shine

Accused Nagelsmann of causing "trouble"

WHAT HAPPENED? The German giants ruthlessly showed the door to Nagelsmann during the March international break and brought in Tuchel as his replacement, with the new manager penning a contract through to 2025. Nagelsmann was axed despite guiding Bayern through to the Champions League quarter-finals with a perfect record and into the latter stages of the DFB-Pokal, with another Bundesliga title also still within their reach. Bayern lost top spot in the division to Borussia Dortmund after a defeat to Bayer Leverkusen before the international break, which prompted the Bayern hierarchy to make a change. It has since been reported that some players were glad to see the back of Nagelsmann, including Sadio Mane and Joao Cancelo, with the dressing room divided towards the end of his tenure. Matthaus is glad that Tuchel has been brought in to steady the ship and has suggested that everything was far too up and down under Nagelsmann.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I assume that the team under Tuchel will be more stable again and that there will not be so many fluctuations in performance. Many games under Julian Nagelsmann were not Bayern-like, the fluctuations were too great. There was too much trouble," The Germany and Bayern legend said in an interview with Kicker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel will come up against his former club Borussia Dortmund in a huge Der Klassiker clash to open his reign at Bayern. Matthaus has backed Bayern to win the game despite Dortmund's brilliant form in 2023, insisting they are better set up to cope with the pressure of the occasion. "Bayern will win because they are nervous, which is rarely pleasant for the opponent. Experience in games like this, the home advantage and the winning mentality speak in their favour," he said.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Bayern Munich will look to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga when they host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Tuchel's men will take on Freiburg in a DFB-Pokal quarter-final tie three days later.