Thomas Tuchel 'assuming' he will continue at Bayern after seeing Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic sacked after Bundesliga title win

Thomas Tuchel says he expects to stay on as Bayern Munich coach despite the club's decision to sack CEO Oliver Kahn and director Hasan Salihamidzic.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German club announced the dismissal of the key figures just minutes after the team secured the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season by beating Koln 2-1 at the expense of Borussia Dortmund, who drew 2-2 with Mainz.

It was Kahn and sports director Salihamidzic who convinced Tuchel to replace Julian Nagelsmann at the helm in March but he does not expect to be forced out along with them as he bemoaned the departure of the duo.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've known since yesterday [that they would be sacked]," Tuchel told Sky amid his team's title celebrations. "Hasan called me eight weeks ago, with Oli Kahn, and persuaded and convinced me that we should do it together. They were largely responsible for it, they gave us credit for it, so I have to process it first. Instead of celebrating, we now have the next political topic."

Asked if he would remain in charge of Bayern, Tuchel replied with a smile: "I'm assuming so now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Kahn says he was "forbidden" by the club from attending the decisive game in Koln, Salihamidzic watched on as Bayern sealed an 11th straight title. Speaking to Sky after his dismissal was announced, he said: "Of course I would have liked to continue. I definitely wanted to win the Champions League again with this team. I want to remain Bayern's friend. Maybe it's emotional for me today and not an easy situation. Nevertheless, I wish everyone the best of luck, I wish everyone every success. I'm always emotional when it comes to Bayern, I've had a lot of difficult situations, but really a lot of good ones too. That's why I thank you for the last six years."

WHAT NEXT? Tuchel and his team will recuperate over the summer before they begin preparations for next season, with pressure on the coach and his players to perform much better in 2023-24.