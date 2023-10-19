'It's not my decision' - Chelsea veteran Thiago Silva insists he has not retired from Brazil duty and was simply dropped from the squad

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva hasn't joined up with Brazil since manager Tite quit after the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Since then, Ramon Menezes and Fernando Diniz have chosen different defenders to represent the side, and some people even thought the 39-year-old had given up on playing for the national team. Speaking to ESPN Brazil, the defender insisted that it was not his choice to not be called up recently and that he is still available to play for his nation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I didn’t make any decision. Let’s make that very clear. I didn’t make any decision not to go to the national team,” said Silva. “It’s not my decision. I’m always available when the CBF calls up. It’s already stated at the end of the line that it’s a call-up, you have to go. But so far I haven’t been told anything. I just haven’t been called for these recent opportunities. But if they think I’m able to help in this process, for sure I’ll do my best to help."

"But as long as that doesn’t happen, I’ll try to do my job in the best way possible here at Chelsea, playing in one of the most important leagues in the world and continuing this beautiful job I’ve been doing with Chelsea. Unfortunately, last year wasn’t so good, but I hope this year will be different."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With a rather poor international break which included a draw against Venezuela and a toothless loss against Uruguay, the Brazilian side may well look to add the veteran back to the fold to hold the squad together if he can keep his form up for Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT? The Brazilian national team will next be in action when they take on Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers on November 16.