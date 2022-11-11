'Thank God' - Vinicius reacts after emerging unscathed from physical final Real Madrid match before World Cup

Vinicius Jr breathed a sigh of relief after avoiding any injuries in Real Madrid's last match before the World Cup on Thursday.

Madrid managed a narrow win over Cadiz

Vinicius was targeted during the match

Took to social media to hit out at Cadiz

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid had to toil hard to secure a 2-1 victory over Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu with Eder Militao and Toni Kroos scoring for the hosts. But Los Blancos' forwards, including Vinicius and his compatriot Rodrygo, took the brunt of Cadiz's physicality throughout the match as they were targeted by some hefty challenges. Indeed, Vinicius took to social media after the match to take a sly dig at Cadiz having managed to come out unscathed with the World Cup looming, despite the aggressive defending by the visitors.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Thank God, one more match without injury. See you soon, Madridistas!" he posted.

Gracias a Dios un partido mas sin lesion. 🙏🏾 Nos vemos pronto, Madridista! 🤍 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) November 10, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cadiz's Fali was accused of catching Rodrygo with a stray elbow at one stage which sparked an ugly confrontation as tempers boiled over. Vinicius also got involved in an altercation with the defender and he allegedly called the visitors a second-tier club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? The winger has been named in Brazil's squad for the World Cup and will fly to Doha on November 14 from Turin with his other teammates.