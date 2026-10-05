How to buy Texans vs Jaguars tickets: NFL London Game Dates, ticket prices & more

The NFL International Series brings a high-stakes AFC South division showdown to London as the Houston Texans face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hosted at the iconic Wembley Stadium, this regular-season match promises intense action as two dynamic young franchises battle on international soil.

GOAL brings you all the essential details on match scheduling, ticket prices, and how to purchase your seats right now.

When is Texans vs Jaguars?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 14:30 BST Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium, London Tickets

Where to buy Texans vs Jaguars?

Official tickets for the NFL London Games are distributed via the official Ticketmaster UK portal and the official Wembley Stadium ticket site. Due to massive interest across the UK and Europe, general sale allocations on primary platforms sell out rapidly following their initial release.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are Texans vs Jaguars tickets?

Official face-value ticket prices released by the NFL for games at Wembley Stadium start at £64 for upper-tier Category 7 seating, rising up to £175 or more for premium lower-tier Category 1 positions along the sidelines.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with entry-level listings starting around £105 ($137).

Everything you need to know about Texans vs Jaguars

Wembley Stadium in London serves as the host venue for this international regular-season NFL game, featuring a 90,000-seat capacity and world-class amenities. Fans attending can enjoy full matchday fan zones, entertainment, and a festive atmosphere outside the stadium prior to kickoff.