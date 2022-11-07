Referee Facundo Tello handed out a whopping 10 red cards as Boca Juniors lost the Champions Trophy final to Racing Club.

World Cup referee hands 10 red cards

Boca lose to Racing

Alcaraz's celebration sparked controversy

WHAT HAPPENED? Matias Rojas equalised for Racing Club after Norberto Briasco handed Boca the lead in the 19th minute. Carlos Alcaraz then scored the winner in the 118th minute to seal the title in Racing's favour. Right after scoring Alcaraz's over-the-top celebration in front of Boca fans sparked controversy as the players confronted the midfielder, pushed him, pulled his ear, and even threw the ball at him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Referee Facundo Tello, who will be officiating in the upcoming World Cup 2022, gave marching orders to five Boca players and two Racing players following the mass brawl. Earlier in the match, two other Boca players and one Racing player were shown red cards - giving a grand total of 10 dismissals!

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether the Argentine football authorities will take further action against Boca following an unprecedented number of red cards.