Ten Hag makes Man Utd ‘better’ transfer admission with January window open for business

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are “looking for better” if the right targets become available in the January transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils will not be spending for the sake of it, with Ten Hag already stating that he will not be “burning money” on a new striker just to get get another body on board. United are, however, prepared to carefully monitor the winter market and have the funds ready to go if a suitable addition is identified that they feel will help to raise collective standards at Old Trafford - with Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix among the latest to be linked with a move to England.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed again on his recruitment plans by United’s official website, and whether there could be movement in and out over the coming weeks, Ten Hag said: “I can’t tell you nothing about that. Definitely we have a good squad and especially in this moment we have a good team. But there are so many games coming and we need a squad for that and also to get a better balance in the squad, we are aiming for that. We are always looking for better. We are orientating and we are making an effort to strengthen the squad, but I can’t tell you anything about it in this moment. When we can do, we will do it straight away.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United completed several deals during the summer window, on the back of Ten Hag’s appointment as manager, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro all being acquired.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils have moved up to fourth in the Premier League table – while also making positive progress in Carabao Cup and Europa League competition – and will be back in action on Tuesday when playing host to Bournemouth.