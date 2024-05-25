How to watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Date, time, fight card, & more info

How to catch the light welterweight grudge rematch live from Leeds this weekend

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will look to settle old scores two years on from their first encounter when the pair go head-to-head in an all-British encounter at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom, this coming weekend.

The pair met in Glasgow back in February 2022, when then-undisputed light-welterweight champion Taylor controversially claimed a split-decision victory over his rival at the OVO Hydro in one of the defining bouts of modern British boxing.

The fallout has hung over both fighters since, and after Taylor lost his crown to Teofimo Lopez in New York last June by unanimous decision, the stage has now been set for the two men to put such ghosts to rest once and for all.

Catterall, in particular, will be looking to prove his mettle after the only loss of his professional career. He has recorded back-to-back wins since then in pursuit of this grudge match.

Elsewhere on the bill, Cheavon Clarke and Ellis Zorro meet in a cruiserweight bout, while Paddy Donovan and Lewis Ritson will square off in a welterweight contest, too, so how can you catch it all unfold? Below, GOAL brings you all the details that you will need to know about how to watch Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall fight this weekend.

When is Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2?

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will fight on Saturday, May 25, at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom, the regular home of Josh Warrington’s matches.

The venue has hosted numerous bouts before, including Catterall’s undisputed victory over Tyrone Nurse way back in 2017 on the undercard of Warrington’s win over Dennis Ceylan.

Date: Saturday, May 25

Saturday, May 25 Start time: 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET

7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET Main event ringwalks (approx): 10:00 p.m. UK / 5:00 p.m. ET

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2

The Taylor vs Catterall fight will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide (excluding the U.S. and Canada). DAZN plans start at £9.99 and can be purchased here.

ESPN+ will stream the action live in the US. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month and can be purchased here.

Below, GOAL breaks down the streaming service and main event ring walk times by region:

Region Date Main Event Ringwalk Watch USA Saturday, May 25 17:00 ET ESPN+ UK Saturday, May 25 22:00 BST DAZN Ireland Saturday, May 25 22:00 BST DAZN Saudi Arabia Sunday, May 26 00:00 KSA DAZN France Saturday, May 25 23:00 CEST DAZN Australia Sunday, May 26 07:00 AEST DAZN South Africa Saturday, May 25 23:00 SAST DAZN India Sunday, May 26 02:30 IST DAZN

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Light welterweight Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke vs Ellis Zorro Welterweight Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Ritson Super lightweight Gary Cully vs Francesco Patera Middleweight George Liddard vs Graham McCormack Super featherweight Giorgio Visioli vs Sergio Odabai Super welterweight Emmanuel Buttigieg vs Anas Isarti

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 FAQs

What are Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall’s professional fight records?

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall meet with a pair of near-flawless professional records to their name between them, having contested a combined 49 fights and collected a total of 47 wins and two losses across their careers.

Taylor holds a 19-1 record, and was unbeaten after turning pro until his most recent bout, when he suffered a first career loss against Teofimo Lopez. Thirteen of his wins have come via knockout.

Catterall holds a 28-1 record, with his only career loss coming in the controversial split defeat against Taylor in Glasgow two years ago. Thirteen of his wins have also come via knockout.

When did Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall last fight?

Josh Taylor last fought in June 2023, when he took on Teofimo Lopez with his WBO light welterweight crown on the line. The Briton lost at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, United States, by unanimous decision.

Jack Catterall last fought in October 2023, when he faced off with Jorge Linares at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom, close to his hometown of Chorley. He won the bout by unanimous decision too.

Is there a title on the line between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall?

Unlike the last time the two men met in the ring, there is no title on the line between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall when the pair face off against each other in Leeds, with pride set to be the only thing the pair are fighting for.

That being said, a victory for Catterall could well help cement his place as a title contender at this level, while a second consecutive defeat could hand Taylor a serious blow to the future of his career.

Will there be another fight between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall?

A rematch was never quite a certainty, but even with their second bout yet to take place, there could well be another fight on the cards between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall down the line.

If Catterall claims victory against his rival, the pair will share a win apiece against each other, and the lure of a trilogy fight could prove tempting to both men and their camps.