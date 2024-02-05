Taylor Swift 2024 Super Bowl: Will Taylor Swift make it in time for the Super Bowl?

From Tokyo to Las Vegas, will Taylor make it in time?

It's official, the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl, but will Taylor Swift make it in time to support boyfriend Travis Kelce?

Following the Kansas City Chiefs victory against the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs not only confirmed their place in Vegas, but the attendance of Taylor Swift. With this discovery, the internet went into a frenzy investigating the possibility of Taylor making it in time to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl.

Theories and time zone calculations took over the internet, but the Embassy of Japan was first to calm everyone's nerves, confirming Taylor Swift would have enough time after her concert in Tokyo on February 10 to travel to Las Vegas.

Will Taylor Swift make the Super Bowl?

Swift is scheduled to play the Tokyo Dome in the Japanese capital from February 7 to 10, leaving her little time to get back for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11. Swift’s final show is expected to begin at 6 p.m. and seems likely to run for about three hours, in line with her other Eras Tour dates. Thanks to the 17-hour time difference, though, Taylor has more than enough time to make it to Vegas.

Taylor Swift has been a regular attendee for Kelce's NFL games this season, so there's no doubt she'll miss this.

Where to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

In the United States, the Super Bowl will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed through Paramount+. To get in on the action, NFL fans can watch the Super Bowl with Fubo, which has a free trial.

In the United Kingdom, the Super Bowl will be shown live on ITV. For the rest of the world - or if you don't have a TV license - you can catch the Super Bowl live stream on DAZN.