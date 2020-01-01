Tarkowski to Liverpool? Burnley defender would be ‘decent’ as Van Dijk cover, says Kirkland

The former Reds goalkeeper would be in favour of a move being made for the centre-half currently on the books at Turf Moor

centre-half James Tarkowski would be a “decent” option for to consider if they do decide to bring in cover for Virgil van Dijk during the January transfer window, says Chris Kirkland.

Spending in 2021 remains an option for the reigning Premier League champions. Jurgen Klopp has lost his most commanding centre-half to a long-term knee injury, meaning that suitable cover needs to be found.

Liverpool are making do with those already at their disposal, but various targets are being mooted, with David Alaba, Dayot Upamecano and Kalidou Koulibaly among those that could come into Klopp’s thoughts.

Tarkowski is another who may figure on the Reds’ radar, with the international being linked with a switch to Anfield over the summer.

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Kirkland believes the 27-year-old may be a useful home-grown addition, telling FootballFanCast: “Obviously there was a lot of talk about Tarkowski at Burnley. I like him, I think he’s decent. You can’t go, ‘well will he do what Van Dijk does?’ Because that’s impossible, nobody does that.”

Burnley were aware of the unwelcome speculation a star turn on their books was generating in the last window, but Clarets boss Sean Dyche was quick to brush it off.

He said: “There are a lot of rumours out there, and not much fact. The most one is the Tarky one. That is just bizarre.

“It’s that time of the season, and everyone is looking for a snippet, but there is a lot of phantom stuff out there.”

While Kirkland believes Liverpool should be looking to turn fiction into fact, he is also of the opinion that Joe Gomez can be a long-term solution for the Reds alongside Van Dijk.

The former England international added: “Gomez has always been seen and always talked about as Virgil’s ideal partner. Them two playing for the next 10 years for Liverpool is something which I’m sure we will still see when Virgil obviously does come back.”

Klopp’s side have fared admirably without their destructive Dutch defender, with positive results at home and abroad allowing for positive progress to be made in Premier League and competition.