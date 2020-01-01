Talks ongoing as PSG move for Porto left-back Alex Telles

Contrary to reports, a deal is not yet completed, though talks appear to be progressing well between the two European heavyweights

are in talks to sign highly rated left-back Alex Telles, Goal can confirm, with the French champions moving to secure the services of the 27-year-old as he edges closer to the final year of his current contract.

Recent reports had suggested an agreement of €25 million (£22m/$27m) had been reached between the two European sides, but there are still details to iron out before Telles can look forward to lining up alongside fellow Brazilians Marquinhos and Neymar at Parc des Princes.

Indeed, sporting director Leonardo has been locked in negotiations with the player's entourage for the past few days, but both Telles and his club are yet to fully reach an accord with Thomas Tuchel's side.

PSG have been in the market for an experienced full-back for some time, but are now having to face up to the fact that Layvin Kurzawa will leave the club this summer as a free agent, having failed to agree terms on an extension in the French capital.

Kurzawa had been linked with a move to last summer, while , and have all been credited with an interest at some stage.

Another of PSG wide defenders in Thomas Meunier is also set to head out the exit door come the end of June. And while youngster Colin Dagba could fill in for the short term, les Parisiens are in the market for additional cover on the right-hand side too.

Meunier, a international, has most recently been linked with a move to , while and various other top clubs around Europe are said to have been monitoring his situation.

Regardless of where both Meunier and Kurzawa end up, both full-backs should represent fantastic value for their new clubs as very few sides will be able to fork out exorbitant transfer fees for new signings due to the negative financial impact caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

PSG were named champions earlier in May, with the French government having taken the decision to curtail the season in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 – something that has not sat well with several of the league's clubs.