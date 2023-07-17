Takeover complete! 49ers group complete purchase of Leeds United with backing from US golf stars Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth

Leeds United have announced that the club's takeover by the 49ers group has been completed, with three star US golfers involved in the deal.

Leeds takeover completed

49ers group take immediate control

Group backed by several professional golfers

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds have announced that the EFL has approved the sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises, a group that is backed by American golfers Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season and Spieth confirmed earlier this month that the group were close to completing the deal. While Leeds have not announced the price tag, it has been widely reported that the deal has cost the consortium £170 million ($214m).

WHAT THEY SAID: New Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe said: “This is an important moment for Leeds United and we are already hard at work.

“This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the Club. We have already appointed a highly-respected First Team Manager with a track record of success, and we are confident Leeds will field a competitive squad to contend for promotion next season.

"It’s a privilege to carry this torch as I know we have a responsibility to ensure this Club makes our staff, players, supporters, and the Leeds and Yorkshire communities proud."

WHAT NEXT? After their relegation, Leeds will go into the new Championship season with renewed hope after their takeover.