Safety first! Tagliafico fastens seat belt around World Cup trophy for flight back to Argentina

The World Cup trophy is on its way to Argentina after La Albiceleste won a thrilling final against France on penalties on Sunday in Qatar.

Argentina win World Cup

Team now heading home

Trophy gets its own seat

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico has revealed the World Cup trophy is on its way to Argentina and has its own seat for the flight from Qatar. Lionel Scaloni's side are heading home after being crowned 2022 champions on Sunday following victory over France in the final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina fans have already been busy celebrating their team's triumph. Tens of thousands of supporters took to the streets in Buenos Aires to enjoy Argentina winning the World Cup for the third time. The celebrations will continue when the team arrives back home and shows off the famous trophy to supporters.

WHAT NEXT? The next World Cup will take place in 2026 in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The tournament has been expanded for the next edition and will feature 48 teams for the first time in history rather than 32.