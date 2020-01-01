Tabitha Chawinga scores six goals as Malawi decimate Lesotho

The Jiangsu Sunning striker provided half-a-dozen goals as the Sorcerers started their Cosafa Cup outing on a flying note

Tabitha Chawinga netted six times as Malawi decimated Lesotho 9-0 in Saturday's Cosafa Women's Cup encounter at Wolfson Stadium.

Mcnelbert Kazuwa's team came into the event on the back of a failure to reach the knockout stages of the tournament since 2011.

Having secured the services of Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga for the first time since 2017, the Sorcerers were desperate to break their semi-final jinx this time in the regional championship.

Zainab Kapanda ignited the goals surge when she broke the deadlock for the Malawians after just two minutes into the game.

Tabitha doubled the lead three minutes later before her sister Temwa Chawinga made it three in the 12th minute for Malawi.

11 minutes later, Tabitha bagged her brace in the match and went on to net her third and four to increase the tally to six for Kazuwa's side on the brink of half-time.

After the restart, the ruthless Malawians continued from where they left off as Chimwemwe Madise netted the seventh from a goal-mouth scramble 11 minutes into the second half of the contest.

In the 58th minute, Tabitha grabbed her fifth off an assist from sister Temwa before she struck from the goal-mouth scramble 15 minutes from time to wrap up the big win for the Malawians.

Following her six goals against Lesotho, Tabitha, who inspired Jiangsu Sunning to the 2020 Chinese Women's Super League runners-up position, was named the Player of the Match.

The massive win sends Malawi to the top of the log in Group B and puts them on the brink of semi-final qualification ahead of their final group showdown with Zambia on November 9.