Super League? Battle to beat Burnley suggests Man Utd are far from Europe's elite

The Red Devils are understood to be involved in a potential break-away league but their performances on the pitch are far from being 'super'

Match statistics: Manchester United 3-1 Burnley

As Manchester United dug in to beat Burnley on Sunday, the attention of most of those watching was on matters away from the pitch.

United are reportedly one of a number of ‘elite’ clubs who are planning to announce their plans to break away from the Premier League and create a European Super League, with confirmation perhaps due mere hours after full-time here.

“Those clubs involved should be ashamed of themselves,” ex-United captain Gary Neville exclaimed on commentary for Sky Sports, as governing bodies from around the continent released statements condemning the breakaway proposals.

"Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football," were the views of Neville's former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, when asked for comment by Reuters.

Neville is right. These plans are about pure greed from those clubs at the top of the game, and the consequences that have been threatened by UEFA, the Football Association and the Premier League mean clashes against Burnley could become a thing of the past should the 'elite' continue to push ahead.

United probably would not miss playing against Burnley given they always seem to make such heavy work of beating them.

Mason Greenwood’s double and a late Edinson Cavani tap-in ensured a first win for United at Old Trafford against Sean Dyche's side in their last five meetings at the Theatre of Dreams, and a first league doube over the Clarets since 1975-76

Joking aside, these are the games that the fans pay their season ticket money for, the bread and butter of the season. It may not always feel 'super', but it is the foundation of what the club fights for.

There would be no signing of winning the league 20 times without wins over clubs of Burnley's stature, that is for sure.

United are unlikely to make it 21 this season, though their recent consistent run means they are now just eight points off league leaders Manchester City with six games to play. Stranger things have happened, but Pep Guardiola’s side are unlikely to throw this away the way United did in 2012 from the same position.

That they find themselves in a position where it is possible to talk about a late title charge is testament to the grit and determination of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. For the fourth consecutive league game, they failed to score in a drab first half, but a moment of magic from Marcus Rashford after the break added some spice to the occasion.

Solskjaer admitted before kick off that Rashford was "feeling good’"for the first time in a long time having carried numerous injuries this season, and it reflected in his performance.

The England international was the brightest spark in United’s attack, and should have got a first-half assist after playing a perfectly weighted cushioned ball into the path of Greenwood, only for the teenager to fail to meet his low team-mate's low pass.

Rashford did get his assist for Greenwood's opener, taking his tally to eight for the season: a personal best.

That assist, brought about following a nutmeg of Matthew Lowton, and a cute flick that left James Tarkowski - the scorer of Burnley's equaliser - for dead were two rare moments of quality from a United side that is labouring, albeit effectively, to the finish line.

United's repeated failure to put in convincing displays against relegation-threatened sides at Old Trafford begs the question of how those who make the big decisions at Old Trafford believe they will be able to compete with the cream of Europe's crop on a regular basis in a Super League.

United have declined to comment at all on the reported proposals, and Solskjaer was unable to comment at full-time, instead only revealing that he had read the stories pre-match.

In fairness, these are decisions being made in the board room, not the dressing room. Solskjaer should not be the person who is made to answer for the greed of his employers.

“I’m a Manchester United fan and I’m absolutely disgusted. They are an absolute joke,” Neville fumed at those involved. “Enough is enough. There isn’t a football fan in this country who won’t be seething.”

The former England international is right. There is not a lot that is 'super' about Manchester United right now, their performances on the field included.