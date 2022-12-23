Erling Haaland appeared delighted after he starred in Manchester City's victory over Liverpool in Thursday's Carabao Cup match.

Haaland opened the scoring after 10 minutes

Man City secured huge 3-2 victory

Norwegian argued City are 'stronger than ever'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian had to wait over four weeks for the return of club football - and even featured in a Sky Sports advert before the resumption of the domestic campaign - but it didn't take long to pick up where he left off. Haaland opened the scoring after just 10 minutes as City won 3-2 despite being pegged back twice by Liverpool, with Nathan Ake's 58th-minute header the difference between the two sides. After the victory, Haaland took to Twitter to say: "We back, stronger than ever!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Two of England's greatest teams in recent years played out a classic at the Etihad, with City knocking out the holders at the last-16 stage. Haaland didn't appear to show any rust at all with a textbook strike in the opening stages, which doesn't bode well for opposition defences as Pep Guardiola's side go in hunt of their third successive Premier League title, and their fifth in six years.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? After playing a crucial role in City's Carabao Cup win, Haaland will hope to feature when his side return to Premier League action, travelling to Leeds United on December 28.