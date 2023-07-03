Stormzy in attendance! Wilfried Zaha marries long-term partner Paige Bannister amid uncertainty around his Crystal Palace future

Wilfried Zaha has married to his long-term partner Paige Bannister, with his Croydon Athletic ownership partner Stormzy in attendance.

Zaha marries long-term partner

Stormzy among the guests

His club future remains up in the air

WHAT HAPPENED? Zaha's new wife posted pictures of the pair on Instagram as they tied the knot, a few days after the 30-year-old bid farewell to Crystal Palace. He is now a free agent and is set to make a big decision on his footballing future in the coming days.

The wedding guests included many of Zaha's former team-mates, as well as famous rapper Stormzy, with whom the winger has recently purchased non-league club Croydon Athletic.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Zaha and his new wife got engaged on Valentine's Day, so with the engagement, a stag do, his recent business venture and the end of his long Palace stay, it's been a busy time for the Ivory Coast international. According to reports, he's had offers from Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr, as well as the chance to re-sign with Palace after initially turning down a £200,000-per-week offer from the Eagles.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? As stated, the short-term future will see Zaha decide on which club to move to next. He'd been a Palace player for more than a decade, over two spells.