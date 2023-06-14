Still hungover, Jack?! Grealish and his treble-winning Man City team-mates join up with England squad after non-stop partying following Champions League win

Jack Grealish appeared to look a little worse for wear as he and his fellow Manchester City treble-winners linked with up with England camp.

Grealish enjoyed treble celebrations

Posed for photo with City stars

Still looked tired from lavish partying

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old didn't hold back during the club's jubilant party this week, as Pep Guardiola's side celebrated a maiden European trophy against Inter on Saturday that sealed a historic treble. After dominating City's bus parade with his shirt off and being covered in champagne courtesy of Erling Haaland, the lavish celebrations looked to have taken their toll.

Grealish returned to the Three Lions set-up with some tired eyes, as he posed with three fingers up alongside fellow City stars Phil Foden, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker.

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England's first European qualifier against Malta on Friday will likely come too soon for the Istanbul heroes, but Gareth Southgate has been boosted by the return of Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United forward affirmed his commitment to the cause on Wednesday having missed four of the last five Three Lions set-ups.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? While it seems likely the City winger won't feature on Friday, he will be hoping to get in on the action in England's second qualifier against North Macedonia on Monday.