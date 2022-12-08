News Matches
England vs France

Sterling to rejoin England World Cup squad ahead of France quarter-final after armed break-in at family home

Gill Clark
5:40 PM MYT 08/12/2022
Raheem Sterling England World Cup 2022
England forward Raheem Sterling is heading back to Qatar ahead of Saturday's match with France after returning home to deal with a family issue.
  • Sterling left England squad
  • Will now return
  • England play on Saturday

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar," read a Football Association statement. "The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France."

More to follow...

