Steph Houghton is staying put! Manchester City captain signs new contract at Academy Stadium

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton has extended her stay with the club by signing a new one-year contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England captain has penned fresh terms and will stay at City until the summer of 2024. Houghton, 35, will therefore reach a decade of service for the club having signed in the women's team's inaugural professional season in 2013.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Houghton has won eight trophies during her time at City, including four Conti Cups, three Women’s FA Cups and one WSL title, although she only made 14 appearances last season. The veteran has been left out of Sarina Wiegman's England squad for the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand having not played for her country since 2021, despite a serious knee injury for fellow centre-back and current Lionesses skipper Leah Williamson.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOUGHTON? Houghton is determined to fight for her place in the starting line-up at the Academy Stadium, telling the BBC: "I'm realistic to know that I'm not potentially going to play every single game but the games that I do I want to keep my place, I want to fight for my shirt."