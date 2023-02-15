Zack Steffen makes NINE saves as USMNT goalkeeper proves he's over his World Cup snub with awesome performance for Middlesbrough

Zack Steffen put in a heroic effort for Middlesbrough on Wednesday as the USMNT goalkeeper made nine saves in a crucial win.

Steffen makes nine saves

Boro pick up 3-1 win over Sheffield United

Goalkeeper shining after World Cup snub

WHAT HAPPENED? Steffen was at his best in Boro's 3-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, the club's fourth consecutive victory. With the win, Boro are now seven points behind the Blades for second in the Championship with Steffen and Co. looking set for at least a spot in the promotion playoff.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's a big period for Steffen, who joined Boro on loan for the season after spending several years as Ederson's understudy at Manchester City. His early-season form was not enough to earn a World Cup spot with the USMNT, but the 27-year-old goalkeeper has responded with some strong performances.

In total, Steffen has appeared in 28 Championship games for Boro this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR STEFFEN? Up next for Boro is a clash with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday. Steffen, meanwhile, will be eyeing an opportunity with the USMNT next month when Anthony Hudson selects his squad for Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador.