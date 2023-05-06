Star Wars vs Deadpool! Natalie Portman in talks with Ryan Reynolds regarding Angel City vs Wrexham friendly

Natalie Portman has revealed that she has held talks with Ryan Reynolds regarding a possible friendly date between Angel City FC and Wrexham Women.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Star Wars and Thor actress helped to found NWSL team Angel City back in 2020 and has since been joined as a stakeholder in the club by the likes of Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and former USWNT star Abby Wambach. The Los Angeles-based outfit are now preparing to star in a HBO docuseries that will give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the majority female-owned club was built, with Portman hoping that a meeting with Deadpool star Reynolds and the Wrexham team that he co-owns alongside Rob McElhenney will form part of future episodes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Portman has told ET: “I’ve been lucky enough to talk [to Reynolds] about his journey, and he’s so inspirational for what he’s done with Wrexham, and they have a women’s team also. So, we have talked about kind of having some friendly matches at some point.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portman added on how she is hoping to inspire other female owners in her Angel City documentary, while helping them to learn from the mistakes that she has made: “We want to share our playbook so that other people can learn from what we did well and what mistakes we made and have a foot forward when they do their own endeavours and build teams. We’re seeing it already being replicated in other cities. So, that’s been really exciting to see.”

WHAT NEXT? Angel City FC finished eighth in their debut NWSL campaign, missing out on the play-offs, while Wrexham enjoyed a promotion-winning campaign in 2022-23 that has returned them to the top tier of women’s football in Wales.