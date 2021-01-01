Who is Stan Kroenke & what is the Arsenal owners' net worth?

The American billionaire faces an ownership challenge, but who is the Gunners chief and how much is he worth?

Stan Kroenke's stewardship of Arsenal came in for scrutiny in 2021 following the attempted launch of a breakaway Super League featuring 12 of Europe's biggest clubs.

The Gunners were among a cohort of teams, which also featured the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, that sought to establish their own elite tournament outside of UEFA.

A backlash has been felt by owners of most of the clubs involved, with Arsenal fans - including Spotify owner Daniel Ek - suggesting that a change is needed.

But who is Kroenke exactly and just how much is he worth? Goal takes a look at the Gunners owner's financial might and background.

Who is Stan Kroenke?

Stan Kroenke is an American businessman who is the owner of Premier League club Arsenal. He was born on July 29, 1947 in Missouri.

A billionaire, Kroenke's interests are split between real estate and a variety of sports teams, with the Gunners being just one of a number in his Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) portfolio.

His life in business first centred around land development - both commercial and residential - and grew considerably in the 1980s.

By the end of the 20th century, Kroenke branched out into sports and entertainment, founding KSE in 1999 in order to manage those affairs.

As well as purchasing a number of major stadiums, he has also invested in teams across some of the biggest sporting leagues in the United States.

Kroenke is married to Ann Walton, a daughter of Walmart co-founder James 'Bud' Walton and owner of NBA team Denver Nuggets and NHL side Colorado Avalanche.

Their son Josh Kroenke is also involved in the family business and is often seen alongside his father at sporting events.

What is Stan Kroenke's net worth?

Net worth: $8.2 billion (2021) Source of wealth: Real estate, sports & entertainment Date of Birth: July 29, 1947 Country of birth: United States

Stan Kroenke's net worth is believed to be somewhere between $8 billion (£5.7bn) and $9 billion (£6.4bn).

In early 2021, American business magazine Forbes put Kroenke's net worth at $8.2 billion (£5.8bn), while Bloomberg estimated it to be $9.7 billion (£6.9bn).

He is one of the biggest landowners in the United States according to Land Report, which places him in the top 10 in the country, alongside the likes of John Malone and Ted Turner.

To put Kroenke's wealth into context, he was placed just outside the top 300 in Forbes' 2021 list of the richest people in the world and just slightly behind his wife Ann Walton, whose net worth was put at $8.4 billion.

If Kroenke's wealth is combined with that of his wife it would amount to $16.6 billion, but even that immense number still pales in comparison to those at the top of Forbes' list.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos topped that list with a staggering net worth of $177 billion (£126bn), followed by Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, whose net worth Forbes estimated at $151 billion ($108bn).

Kroenke is one of the richest football club owners in the world, but trails the likes of RB Leipzig owner Dietrich Mateschitz and Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich.

Which sports teams does Stan Kroenke own?

Kroenke became the majority owner of Arsenal in 2018 when Alisher Usmanov accepted a buyout offer believed to be in the region of £550 million.

He had been involved with the north London club since 2007 after buying a 9.9 per cent stake and increased that share to 63% in 2011 before assuming full control in 2018.

As well as Arsenal, Kroenke, through his company KSE, has a number of investments spread across sporting disciplines, most of which are based in the United States.

Team League Sport Arsenal Premier League Football Los Angeles Rams NFL American Football Denver Nuggets NBA Basketball Colorado Avalanche NHL Ice Hockey Colorado Rapids MLS Football Colorado Mammoth NLL Lacrosse

*Clubs owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

His first major involvement in sport came with NFL team Los Angeles Rams in the mid-1990s, when he helped move the team to St Louis in his home state of Missouri, where they became the St Louis Rams. He then moved the Rams back to California for the 2016 season.

While Arsenal are undoubtedly the biggest soccer team in his business portfolio, they are not the first. In 2004, Kroenke purchased MLS team Colorado Rapids from Philip Anschutz. They tasted MLS Cup success in 2010 and have competed in the CONCACAF Champions League twice since Kroenke became owner.

The state of Colorado figures prominently in Kroenke's sporting interests. NBA team Denver Nuggets and NHL side Colorado Avalanche are also in the KSE portfolio, for example, though they are officially owned by Kroenke's wife Ann Walton.