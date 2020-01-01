‘I've deserved a chance with England’ – Chelsea success stopping Spence from ‘losing sleep’ over international ambitions

Despite her achievements for the Blues, where she is the team's longest-serving player, the midfielder has only won two senior caps for her country

When ’s Drew Spence eventually hangs up her boots, she’ll do so with few regrets.

The midfielder is still only 27 years old, but she has won every domestic trophy with the Blues – and is confident that European glory is around the corner.

Despite her remarkable consistency for Chelsea though, Spence has only ever won two senior caps for and hasn't received a call-up since January 2018. With her involvement in Eni Aluko’s allegations of racism against then-coach Mark Sampson three years ago, she can’t help but wonder if that is why.

More teams

“Phil [Neville, current England coach] hasn’t spoken to me once. It’s a funny one really because I feel like I’ve deserved a chance, a least a chance to go to a camp or something like that,” Spence says. “To not be given that chance makes me question, ‘Is it because of what happened?’ I think it is because of what happened if I’m totally honest.

“I think I’ve only been called in once since it happened and that was the camp straight after so that probably was to make them look good in the media.

“The reason why I didn’t speak out straight away was because I was worried, I was stressed at the time. There was a lot going on behind closed doors."

The misconduct charges against Sampson have since been dismissed and the FA today categorically denied that the Sampson issue has anything to do with Spence's omission from the national team set-up.

"Players are only ever picked on merit and all English players in the WSL are watched and considered for selection," it said in a statement to Goal.

Spence continued: “My main concern was whether it would affect me playing for my country. I’m happy with the decision I took, I didn’t speak out then, morally it wouldn’t have been right, but it is what it is. If I get a chance in the future then great, but if I don’t, I’m not losing any sleep over it.

“I’ve got a good career at Chelsea, we’re winning titles, we’re challenging every season, so I’m happy with my status at the moment.

“If I wasn’t winning trophies here maybe I would be more down about it. If I wasn’t at such a successful club maybe it would play on my mind a bit. But I’m really happy with where I am at this stage of my career. There’s so much more I want to achieve but I’ve just got to carry on working hard and see what happens.”

Among her ambitions is becoming a European champion. Chelsea almost knocked out six-time winners last season, but would narrowly lose 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

One year on, they are in a position where their squad is even stronger now, thanks to signings like Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten.

“If we don’t win it within the next two years, I feel like it’ll be a massive failure to be honest,” she says, underlining the hunger not just within herself, but within the squad, to succeed.

“The team that we have at the moment can easily win the . I think everyone knows that. With the depth that we have, we should be challenging. Hopefully we can finish the season this year, get in the top two spots, and then next year it’s all guns blazing really.”

For Spence to add that title to her already-impressive CV would be yet another response to the critics that she has attracted over the years.

The midfielder is Chelsea’s longest serving player, having joined the club back in 2008, and recently signed a two-year extension that will keep her at the club until 2022.

However, despite being highly-rated within the club, especially by manager Emma Hayes, she has been an underrated member of that squad for many years by those on the outside.

“I think it’s difficult for me because a lot of people always write me off. Every year, I’ve got to push myself,” she says. “I know there’s going to be signings coming in every year. Emma’s made that clear every season really, to make sure that the squad is pushing again and pushing to another level.

Article continues below

“It’s just really believing in yourself and making sure [you're] doing everything right in training every day and competing with the players that come in.

“I think at the beginning, I didn’t have as much confidence as I do in myself now, but thankfully Emma had that faith in me and just stuck by me. She was brutally honest and told me what I need to improve on.

“I think sometimes you just need honesty. I think that’s what I needed from a younger age. If you have someone that believes in you, but they’re also honest with you, I think that helps massively.”