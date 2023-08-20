Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales sparks controversy after kissing & grabbing World Cup winners including Barcelona star Jennifer Hermoso

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has sparked controversy after kissing and grabbing players during the 2023 Women’s World Cup medal presentation.

Spain’s women’s team secured their first global crown when seeing off England 1-0 during a showpiece event in Sydney, Australia.

Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game, with Jennifer Hermoso able to miss a second-half penalty – which was saved by Mary Earps – without impacting the final outcome.

Wild celebrations were sparked at the final whistle, with La Roja able to get their hands on the most prestigious of trophies.

Rubiales was in attendance and formed part of the post-match formalities.

He was on hand to congratulate triumphant members of Jorge Vilda’s squad after they had received their winners’ medals from FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

His behaviour has attracted unwelcome attention, though, when full focus should have been locked on those that helped to deliver a historic win on the field.

Rubiales was caught on camera grabbing Spanish stars, with Hermoso kissed on the lips at one stage.

The Barcelona striker told Spanish TV afterwards: “Eh...yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

Rubiales has, following more bizarre pre-match comments from Infantino regarding the women’s game, diverted some attention away from what is the undoubted career highlight for all of the Spanish players and coaches involved in a memorable triumph for a side that defied off-field adversity to prevail on the grandest of sporting stages.