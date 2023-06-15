Spain vs Italy: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Spain trump reigning European champions Italy to reach the final of the Nations League for a shot at an international trophy?

Spain and Italy face off in a semi-final clash to reach and fight for an international trophy while securing a place in next year's Euros.

Spain's last international fixture before this ended in a crushing 2-0 defeat to Scotland in the European qualifiers. La Roja have a shot at direct qualification into the next year's Euros by winning the Nations League. Spain finished on top of their group that consisted of Portugal, Switzerland and Czech Republic, collecting 11 points from six games.

Italy won their previous international fixture 2-0 against Malta as a part of their European qualifiers. The reigning European champions have a shot at another international trophy if they manage to beat Spain and then Croatia. They are currently placed second in their European qualification group with England, North Macedonia, Ukraine and Malta. They have won one and lost one from their two games so far in the qualifiers.

Spain vs Italy confirmed lineups

Spain XI (4-2-3-1): Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Rodri, Merino; Rodrigo, Gavi, Yeremi; Morata

Italy XI (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Toloi, Bonucci, Acerbi; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Frattesi, Spinazzola; Zaniolo, Immobile

Spain vs Italy LIVE updates

Spain and Italy's upcoming fixtures

The winner of this fixture will face Croatia in the Nations League final on Sunday while the loser will be up against Netherlands in the third-place play-off.