Spain to face Brazil in Olympics final

La Roja have set up a clash against the 2016 gold medalists by beating the tournament hosts after extra time

Spain will face Brazil in the Olympics Men's football final after penalty and extra time drama in the semi-finals.

La Roja booked their spot in the showpiece event by beating tournament hosts Japan 1-0 on Tuesday.

Marco Asensio scored the only goal of the game in extra time to set up a final meeting with Brazil at the International Yokohama Stadium this weekend.

Spain edge past hosts

Japan gave a great account of themselves in their last-four clash with Spain, sticking to a disciplined defensive shape while looking for opportunities to hit their opponents on the break.

La Roja were denied a penalty after a VAR review, but neither side really looked like breaking the deadlock in the first 90 minutes, and extra time was needed to find a victor.

Asensio proved to be the matchwinner in the 116th minute, picking the ball up in the box before curling a beautiful strike into the far corner of the net.

