Spain vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Spain vs Saudi Arabia will kick off on 21 Jun 2026 at 12:00 EST and 16:00 GMT.

Match context and opening day insights

In one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far, Spain failed to put away tournament debutants Cabo Verde as they laboured to a 0-0 draw, despite dominating every metric of the match. 40-year-old Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was the hero. Saudi Arabia surprised a lot of the watching world as they registered a creditable 1-1 draw with Uruguay. Group H is fascinatingly poised, with all four sides sitting on a point ahead of matchday 2.

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Spain's key players and coach

Spain can hurt you from anywhere. Under coach Luis de la Fuente, everything flows through Man City metronome Rodri, who dictates the tempo and acts as the team's glue. Teenage phenom Lamine Yamal and exciting Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams provide the wide attacking threat, while experienced Sociedad campaigner Mikel Oyarzabal contributed with six goals in qualifying. Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino is a huge danger from set pieces, and Barcelona striker Ferran Torres will be the team's focal point.

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Saudi Arabia's key players and coach

Veteran skipper Salem Al-Dawsari was the match-winner in that infamous triumph over Argentina in 2022. The two-time Asian Player of the Year remains the fulcrum of this side with his technical quality off the left-hand side. 22-year-old Al Qadsiah midfielder Musab Al-Juwayr will pull the strings in the heart of midfield. Lens right-back Saud Abdulhamid is the only player in the Saudi squad playing his club football outside of the country. The Saudis are under the tutelage of the Greek boss, Georgios Donis, who was appointed on a contract running through July 2027, taking charge just two months prior to the tournament.

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Spain 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona).

Defenders: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo).

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Saudi Arabia 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al Owais (Al Ula), Nawaf Al Aqidi (Al Nassr), Ahmed Al Kassar (Al Qadsiah).

Defenders: Abdulelah Al Amri (Al Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al Hilal), Jehad Thikri (Al Qadsiah), Ali Lajami (Al Hilal), Hassan Kadesh (Al Ittihad), Saud Abdulhamid (Lens, on loan from Roma), Mohammed Abu Al Shamat (Al Qadsiah), Ali Majrashi (Al Ahli), Moteb Al Harbi (Al Hilal), Nawaf Boushal (Al Nassr), Sultan Al-Ghannam (Al Nassr).

Midfielders: Mohammed Kanno (Al Hilal), Abdullah Al Khaibari (Al Nassr), Ziyad Al Johani (Al Ahli), Nasser Al Dawsari (Al Hilal), Musab Al Juwayr (Al Qadsiah), Alaa Al Hajji (Neom), Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal), Khalid Al Ghannam (Al Ettifaq), Ayman Yahya (Al Nassr).

Forwards: Firas Al Buraikan (Al Ahli), Saleh Al Shehri (Al Ittihad), Abdullah Al Hamdan (Al Nassr).

Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente has no injuries or suspensions listed in the confirmed squad data for Spain, and no probable lineup has been released ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Georgios Donis similarly has no injuries or suspensions listed for Saudi Arabia, and no confirmed lineup is available at this stage. Further team news will follow as the fixture approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain have taken two wins, three draws, and no defeats across their last five matches, though the quality of those results is mixed. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their World Cup opener on June 15, following a 1-3 win over Peru in a friendly on June 9. Earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Iraq, a 0-0 draw with Egypt, and a 3-0 win over Serbia. Spain have scored five goals and conceded two across those five matches, though their inability to convert chances against Cape Verde will concern De la Fuente.

Saudi Arabia have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Uruguay in their World Cup opener on June 15, before which they drew 0-0 with Senegal on June 9. A 3-0 win over Puerto Rico on June 5 provided their only victory in this run, while losses to Ecuador and Serbia in earlier friendlies complete the picture. The Green Falcons scored five goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2006 FIFA World Cup on June 23, when Spain beat Saudi Arabia 1-0. Before that, Spain won 3-2 in a May 2010 friendly and 5-0 in a September 2012 friendly. Across three recorded meetings, Spain have won all three, scoring nine goals and conceding two.

Standings

In Group H, Saudi Arabia currently sit second while Spain are third after the opening round of fixtures.