'Real nonsense' - Spain boss Jorge Vilda finally criticises Luis Rubiales' 'inappropriate behaviour' at Women's World Cup

Spain Women's boss Jorge Vilda has finally given his thoughts on the debacle that followed his side's victory at the Women's World Cup.

Vilda, who was in the spotlight leading up to the tournament after a mutiny by some of his most senior players, has finally called out Luis Rubiales on his actions after Spain's victory over England in the Women's World Cup final.

"The events that have taken place since Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time in its history have been a real nonsense and have generated an unprecedented situation, tarnishing a deserved triumph of our players and our country," he said in a statement.

"I deeply regret that the victory of Spanish women's football has been harmed by the improper behaviour that our until now president, Luis Rubiales, has carried out and that he himself has acknowledged. There is no doubt that it is unacceptable and does not reflect at all the principles and values that I defend in my life, in sport in general and in football in particular."

Article continues below

The Spain Women's coach was seen applauding Rubiales during an explosive press conference where he announced he would not be resigning from his role as president of the Spanish FA. Rubiales also offered Vilda a new contract with the Spain team and a huge new contract.

However, FIFA have since taken action and provisionally suspended the current president from his role for 90 days while an investigation takes place.

Meanwhile, Vilda is the only member of the coaching staff to still be in his job after all 11 of his team resigned in the wake of Rubiales' actions.