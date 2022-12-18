Southgate to remain England manager for Euro 2024 despite World Cup quarter-final exit

Manager Gareth Southgate is expected to remain in charge of the Three Lions after assessing his future following England's World Cup exit.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The 52-year-old led England to a quarter-final where they were narrowly defeated by France, and subsequently has been weighing up whether or not to stay in the job. Now, as per The Telegraph, he has decided to remain in charge although he is yet to inform the Football Association.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that Southgate had planned to leave after the World Cup, believing there was too much negativity surrounding his job following a terrible UEFA Nations League campaign. Since then, he has taken time to reconsider his stance having spent time back at home in North Yorkshire.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The FA were said to be 'desperate' for him to remain, with Southgate and assistant Steve Holland now set to take England to the European Championships in Germany in 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTHGATE? If the 52-year-old does stay, he will begin the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to Italy on March 23 before playing at home to Ukraine three days later.