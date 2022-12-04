South Korea star Kim Min-jae willing to risk getting 'seriously injured' in order to play against Brazil

Kim Min-jae is determined to take the field against Brazil in the round of 16 despite picking up a calf injury.

Kim Min-jae wants to play against Brazil

Picked up calf injury against Cameroon

Missed Portugal clash

WHAT HAPPENED? After featuring in South Korea's first two group stage matches against Uruguay and Cameroon respectively, the Napoli centre back had to sit out against Portugal in a must-win game due to a calf injury. His side got the job done regardless, securing a shock victory to progress.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Napoli defender said: "They all did well but now we need even more. I was sorry not to be on the pitch. It was difficult to watch from the bench, but the injury I suffered didn't allow me to be at 100 percent, so in such an important game we felt it was better not to risk it."

On asked if he will take the field against Brazil, the player replied: "I want to do everything to be there, I'm ready to play even at the cost of getting more seriously injured."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is only the third time in history that South Korea crossed the group stage hurdle and for the first time since 2010, the Asian giants will feature in a World Cup knockout tie.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTH KOREA? After pipping giants Portugal in their last match, an inspired South Korean side will now hope to pull off another upset against title favourites Brazil - who may be without talisman Neymar - on December 5.