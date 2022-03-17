WARNING: The following article contains language that some people may find offensive

Marcus Rashford has been backed in the wake of his confrontation with angry Manchester United supporters, with Ian Wright telling the Red Devils forward “don’t be f*cking sorry” for standing up to those that were hurling abuse in his direction.

The England international was targeted by a group of supporters that stayed behind after a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to watch Ralf Rangnick’s squad head out of Old Trafford.

Rashford responded to the comments being aimed at him, as he struggles to find his best form, and issued a statement on social media the following day saying his actions had been “silly” as he should have turned a deaf ear to detractors.

What has been said?

Ex-England striker Wright believes the United winger had every right to offer a response to those dishing out unnecessary abuse, with the Arsenal legend saying in a video posted on his official Twitter account: “Somebody just sent me the Marcus Rashford video where he confronted fans, because the fans were digging him out and he offered one of them out.

“I don’t know who is doing it, doing this apologising for him, who the f*ck is apologising for that?

“People are so quick to say ‘oh, sorry’ and that is what gives these fans that feel that they can dig people out.

“Marcus, stand your ground, bro. You got people jumping on and saying ‘Marcus is so sorry’. Don’t be f*cking sorry for that, bro.

“Some of those fans love giving it but can’t take it. You just do your stuff, get back to where you need to be when you are playing. F*ck them fans.”

What did Rashford say in his response?

Rashford was handed 23 minutes off the bench for United as they slipped out of Europe at the hands of La Liga opposition.

The 2021-22 campaign is proving to be a tough one for him, with a delayed start to the season due to injury leaving him playing catch-up and struggling for a spark with only five goals to his name – and none through his last nine appearances.

There are 2 sides to every story. pic.twitter.com/Xl2PRyaX2c — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 16, 2022

After being targeted by supporters after another disappointing outing against Atletico, the 24-year-old posted on Twitter: "A video can paint a thousand words and in this case lead to inaccurate info being shared on social media.

"Guys, for weeks I've been heckled, threatened, questioned and last night my emotion got the better of me. I'm a human being. Reading and hearing that stuff about yourself every day it wears you down.

"No one is more critical of my performance than me. But what you see in this video lacks context.

"I had been heckled from the minute I stepped foot outside the ground, abuse not just aimed at my football.

"People were looking for a reaction from me. Phones were at the ready. Of course I should have walked straight past and ignored it, that's what we're supposed to do, right?

Article continues below

"I want to clarify two things. The first being what I actually said to the man throwing abuse at me which was: "Come over here and say it to my face" (a fact security can back me up) and secondly, the fact I used my forefinger to direct the fan to: 'Come over and say it to my face'.

"I did not gesture with my middle finger. I'm not entitled. This isn't ego. I'm upset. I'm disappointed. And in that moment it was silly but I was being human."

Further reading