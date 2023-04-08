Son Heung-min makes history - but Harry Kane remains Tottenham's main hope of a top-four finish after netting Brighton winner

Tottenham forwards Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were both on target in a 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs beat Brighton in Premier League

Son and Kane score for the hosts

Both managers sent off after touchline clash

TELL ME MORE: Kane was the hero yet again for Tottenham after scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Brighton. Son had opened the scoring in style with a stunning effort to become the first Asian player to net 100 Premier League goals, before Lewis Dunk headed Brighton level. However, the Seagulls also had two goals disallowed by VAR in an incident-packed game that also saw both managers sent off. Kaoru Mitoma was denied after being adjudged to have handled the ball before finishing, while Danny Welbeck saw his effort ruled out as the ball deflected off Alexis Mac Allister's arm on its way past Hugo Lloris. A dramatic finish saw Mitoma denied a strong shout for penalty after a challenge by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, before Kane crashed home the winner with a deflected effort to keep the gap to fourth-placed Manchester United at three points.

THE MVP: Brighton will wonder how they didn't take all three points home from north London and one big reason is Harry Kane. The Tottenham striker wasn't at his best, but when the chance to win the game presented itself, he was in the right place at the right home to smash home a fierce shot that gave his side all three points and maintain his fine goalscoring form.

THE BIG LOSER: Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has only been in charge of the Seagulls since September but picked up his second red card of the season on Saturday. The Italian was fired up from the start and clashed with opposite number Cristian Stellini before kick-off. Another heated exchange took place during the second half which saw De Zerbi having to be restrained by his coaching staff. The incident led to both managers being sent off, leaving De Zerbi facing a third touchline ban of the season.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham host Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League, while Brighton head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐