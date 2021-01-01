Solskjaer won’t rule out further Man Utd exits as Rojo, Romero & Lingard are linked with moves

The Red Devils have already parted with Timothy Fosu-Mensah and there may be more movement before the January window swings shut

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he cannot rule out further departures from during the January transfer window, with the likes of Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero and Jesse Lingard being linked with moves elsewhere.

The Red Devils have already parted with Timothy Fosu-Mensah, with the Dutch defender linking up with Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Argentine duo Rojo and Romero have been told that they are free to find other clubs, or hit free agency in the summer, while international Lingard is generating plenty of speculation amid a lack of regular game time.

Solskjaer will not be closing any exit doors at Old Trafford, but the Norwegian coach says deals will only be done if United’s demands are met.

He told the club’s official website when asked if he expects to part with more members of his first-team squad: “You can’t really say no because, in football, things just crop up.

“There are opportunities that we can’t really say no to and, if it’s the best for the club and the player, then it’s something we'll look at.

“At the moment I can’t update you on any of them, I don’t really know where any negotiations are [up to].”

Fosu-Mensah was given permission to head for as his contract ran down and he struggled to make a breakthrough into the United side.

He had stepped out of a famed academy system to take in 30 senior appearances, but fierce competition for places meant that the 23-year-old always found himself some way down the pecking order.

Solskjaer added on a versatile operator who has won three caps for the : “We wish Tim all the best – six-and-a-half years I think he was here.

“He’s an exciting talent and he’s got the attributes, but he needs to play.

“When he gets regular game-time I think we’ll see him for Holland and we’ll see how good a player he is.”

While transfer matters are ticking over behind the scenes at Old Trafford, on-field matters continue to dominate the thoughts of everyone connected with United.

A meeting with defending Premier League champions Liverpool is next on the agenda for the Red Devils, with a trip to Anfield set to be taken in with Solskjaer’s side perched at the top of the table.