‘Solskjaer treading fine line amid Man Utd’s Pochettino links’ – Yorke wants current boss to be respected

The former Red Devils striker is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding managerial change at Old Trafford, but admits improvement is required

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “treading a fine line” at with Mauricio Pochettino seemingly waiting in the wings, says Dwight Yorke, but the Red Devils have been urged to “respect” their current coach.

It remains to be seen how much longer the Norwegian will occupy the dugout at Old Trafford as inconsistency in 2020-21 has led to uncomfortable questions being asked of Solskjaer’s ongoing presence in the most high-profile of posts.

Various options are said to be in contention if a change is made, with former Spurs boss Pochettino and current RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann seemingly sitting among the frontrunners.

Yorke is reluctant to speculate on who would be best for United, as they already have someone at the wheel, but he does concede that vast improvement is required from a heavyweight outfit that continues to punch below its weight.

The former Red Devils striker told talkSPORT: “There’s no doubt that Pochettino is a tremendous manager. I’m not going to speculate because Ole is in the job and we don’t want to see Ole get sacked.

“I respect Ole, he’s a friend of mine, I want to see him come through this and I’m not going to speculate about other managers because he’s in that position and I think we ought to respect that at the moment.”

Yorke added on the pressure Solskjaer finds himself under, which has been ramped up by Premier League struggles on home soil and a Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir: “He is treading a fine line. We all want him to be successful.

“We all know that we’re in a results business. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve played for the club or what you’ve done, you’re going to be based on performance.

“The only way to come out of that is to come out and turn the team around, turn the players around and get positive results.

“I think the most frustrating thing is the inconsistency, it seems to be one step forward and two steps backwards.

“That is something he needs to address and start on Saturday, because it’s become an enormous game for him.

“It’s not been the season we expected, but people tend to forget last season he had a tremendous season in many respects, getting to three semis, winning big games when it really mattered.”

United, who sit 15th in the English top-flight table at present, will be back in action on Saturday when they take in a testing trip to .