'Something might happen' - Solskjaer insists Premier League title race isn't 'done' after Manchester United see off Newcastle

The Norwegian is refusing to concede the English domestic crown to Manchester City despite their healthy lead at the top of the table

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the title race isn't "done" after Manchester United saw off Newcastle at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

United moved back up to second in the Premier League standings by beating Newcastle 3-1, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes.

That result came after Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0 to extend their lead at the summit to 10 points, but Solskjaer doesn't believe that the domestic crown is completely out of his team's reach.

What was said?

"I am never going to say it's done until it's done," the Red Devils head coach told reporters post-match. "We have seen so many examples of teams that have hung in there, have kept working and have kept doing their own jobs.

"Something might happen. It's not something we think about - we just think about our own performances. That's the only thing we can control. We have got loads to play for, and as a team we've got loads to improve on.

"To build momentum by going on the pitch and playing well is important. We have had a couple of setbacks in West Brom and Sheffield United where I can sit here and explain why we did not get the points we deserved but that's not what I want to do. For me, the boys are really focused.

"We have been good at recovering mentally and physically. It's not easy playing Thursday night [In the Europa League] and coming back here. Maybe that's why we needed 45 minutes to get going."

How did United get the better of Newcastle?

United started slowly against a Newcastle outfit fighting for survival and struggled to find a way through their stubborn rearguard while conceding a number of clear cut chances at the other end of the pitch.

The hosts eventually took the lead on the half-hour mark via Rashford, who cut in from the left before firing a fierce strike past Magpies goalkeeper Karl Darlow at his near post.

However, Allan Saint-Maximin levelled the score six minutes later with a well-taken volley, and the Red Devils seemed somewhat relieved when the half-time whistle blew to give them a chance to regroup.

Whatever Solskjaer said at the break seemed to work as his side upped their game significantly in the second period, with James finishing off a well-worked move at the back post in the 57th minute after seeing the ball poked into his direction by Fernandes.

United made sure of the three points 15 minutes from time when Fernandes stepped up to score from the penalty spot after Rashford was fouled in the box, which took his tally for the season to 15 Premier League goals.

What's next?

The Red Devils will now look ahead to the second leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie against Real Sociedad on Thursday, which is due to be staged at Old Trafford.

