'Solskjaer needs 10 transfer windows to turn Man Utd around!' - Former Red Devils striker calls for patience

Mark Robins believes the current coach at Old Trafford, who is falling under mounting pressure, will need several years to bring the good times back

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may need as many as 10 transfer windows to make competitive again, says Mark Robins.

The man calling the shots at Old Trafford has seen out two transfer markets in his reign so far.

No additions were made in the first, as he was interim coach at the time, while only Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James were added to the Red Devils’ ranks over the summer.

With the departures of several experienced stars taken into account, United are considered by some to be no stronger than they were at the end of 2018-19.

Many have suggested they are in fact weaker this term, with Solskjaer paying the price as he falls under ever-increasing pressure amid ongoing struggles for consistency.

Former United striker Robins, who once saved Sir Alex Ferguson from the sack, fears it is going to take several more years and considerable patience for those in Manchester to get back on track.

He told talkSPORT: "I’d love to see Ole get the time to be able to build, because he is not doing it in one window; he’s going to need six, seven, eight, nine… 10 windows!

"You don’t get that time generally. Ultimately what he is doing is trying to implement the processes Sir Alex had in place prior to his retirement.

"I think that is a huge ask. Remember Sir Alex went years prior to winning his first trophy and that will be very, very difficult to replicate because of the modern-day pressures.

"Having said that, if things are moving in the right direction then he will get some time. I also think Ole is a character that’s not putting himself front and centre; he’s putting his club front and centre.

"So he will be part of a process moving forward to make United successful again, and I don’t think he makes any qualms about that. I think that is something to be applauded and respected."

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will be given the time he requires in order to complete a sizeable rebuilding job.

Things are not about to get any easier for the Norwegian as United return to action after the international break with a home date against Premier League leaders .