Solskjaer adamant he can get Manchester United back on track

Pressure is beginning to mount on the Red Devils boss but he believes the club can turn the corner if he's given time

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has pleaded for patience after his side's poor start to the season.

The Red Devils currently sit 11th on the table with just two wins from their seven leagues games - their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Ahead of a must-win match against 19th-placed Newcastle, Solskjaer looked to state his case for more time, pointing towards his previous experience as proof he can eventually turn the tide.

"Do you know my career? It’s been loads of ups but some downs as well, both as a player and as a coach," Solskjaer said.

"At Molde and Cardiff I had tough times. I’ve been at that bottom end of the table. It’s not a nice feeling.

"If you get time to do what you are setting out to do, it’ll be fine. This is a period now with some fine lines going against us, but we’ll get there.

"Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve in terms of results. Only once this season have we played a game that we didn’t deserve to get anything.

"I know that we haven’t started as well as we hoped for. But we have more points in the games we have played this season compared to the equivalent fixtures against those same clubs last year. We have two more points than in the same games last season. So it’s not all that bad."

While some fans at Old Trafford are quickly losing patience, former player and current manager Ryan Giggs believes Solskjaer does need time to really make his mark at the club.

"What Manchester United have had in the last four to five years is a mix of Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho players," Giggs said.

"Ole is trying to get back to what Manchester United used to be, picking young hungry players - like Dan James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire.

"But he's unfortunate in a way to be in the same era as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. Klopp is in his fourth year at . Pep established Man City during that time. Maurcio Pochettino has had six years with Spurs.

"Ole has to be given time too. You need that time to mould your team into the way you want them to play, although whether managers always get that time in this day and age is another thing."