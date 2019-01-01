Solari: I'm not the right man to advise Isco

Much like his manager during his own playing career, the Spain international is enduring a spell out of the team at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari insists that he cannot offer any advice to Isco in how best to deal with a spell out of the first team.

Spain international Isco is yet to start a league match since Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout, leading to reports linking him with a move away from the Champions League holders.

Solari generally found himself having to perform a similar role during his time as a Blancos player as he played second fiddle to some of his more illustrious team-mates.

But the former Castilla coach does not feel he can help Isco gain more minutes, instead backing the playmaker to work things out for himself.

"I'm not the one to advise anyone," he told a press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Real Betis. "These players have a lot of experience and many titles.

"A footballer who comes into the first team and has been around so long has all the experience necessary to know what they have to do.

"There are young people, but also others with a lot of experience."

When asked whether it would help the squad if Isco was to leave amid reports linking him with Juventus this week, Solari added: "There are 24 players and they are all important, and they will continue to be.

"We have three competitions and they are all important. Tomorrow at Betis we will try to cut the points to those at the top of La Liga."

Isco could get his chance from the start on Sunday with Madrid in the midst of an injury crisis.

As well as Thibaut Courtois, Toni Kroos and Marcos Llorente being absent, forward players Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio will both miss the match at the Benito Villamarin Stadium through injury while Lucas Vazquez is suspended having been sent off in the defeat to Real Sociedad last time out in La Liga.

Mariano Diaz and Vinicius Junior are also doubts through fitness problems, though Solari is hopeful the latter will be fit to play some part following some impressive performances from the teenager in recent weeks.

"We do not know if Vinicius will be able to travel. We will have to wait.

"It is true that the appearance of young or very young players in the three-time European champions' team is always delicate, but it is a positive that an 18-year-old boy has arrived and is doing so well."

On the wider fitness issues he added: "I would not call it misfortune, but an occupational hazard. There are many explanations.

"There are many injuries, but we are going to try to shorten the recovery periods because we need them all."