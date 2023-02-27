Sir Alex Ferguson sings Marcus Rashford’s praises but advises Man Utd to find 'extra' goal scorer

Sir Alex Ferguson is delighted to see Marcus Rashford playing so well, but he does feel that Manchester United need “an extra” goal scorer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary former Red Devils boss was in attendance at Wembley on Sunday to see Erik ten Hag bring a near six-year wait for major silverware at Old Trafford to a close. Rashford was, having been credited with a deflected effort, on target once again against the Magpies – with his personal tally for the season taken to 25 and counting. Ferguson is thrilled to see another homegrown star thriving for United, having helped to nurture plenty himself, but remains of the opinion that a prolific figure to lead the line is stillrequired in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ferguson told Sky Sports when asked about Rashford and his red-hot run of form: “I don’t think he’s a striker. He operates away from the left-hand side and has been fantastic. His finishing is always good, always keeps his shots down – which is really important for a striker – and is in a great vein of form. Unfortunately for us he’s the main source of goals – we could do with an extra one, but he’s doing it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferguson was on hand to offer his congratulations to Ten Hag during wild celebrations at Wembley, with the Scot well-versed in the art of trophy collecting having delivered 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns during his glittering reign at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT? United remain in the hunt for more honours this season, with Ten Hag edging his side into the Premier League title picture while also overseeing runs to the last-16 of the Europa League and fifth round of the FA Cup.