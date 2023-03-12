Should we be calling Arsenal champions-elect?

The Gunners are five points clear at the summit once again - is it inevitable that they will clinch the trophy ahead of Manchester City?

Arsenal strolled past Fulham with an impressive 3-0 victory at Craven Cottage on Sunday, and they are now just 11 games away from clinching their first Premier League title since 2003-04.

A huge away clash with Manchester City is still looming large on the horizon, but Mikel Arteta's side already have the look of champions, and may well get their hands on the trophy regardless of the final result at the Etihad Stadium.

Is it already Arsenal's title to lose? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! 👇