Shocking revelation: 'Monica Geuze cheated on Lawrence with...'

Monica Geuze has been unfaithful to Almere City defender James Lawrence, according to a post by Yvonne Coldeweijer on her Instagram account.

The ‘queen of the juice’ writes on her Instagram channel that she has received information from the Almere City dressing room, where the Welshman plays.





“The romance between Monica and rapper Kevin has been going on for much longer. She cheated on James with him whilst they were in a relationship. That is what James told his teammates at Almere. It really got to him. According to his teammates, he was very upset.”

“The break-up between Monica and James came as a bolt from the blue for him,” she continues. The influencer told the Almere City captain herself that she had fallen in love with someone else.

Geuze is currently still dating rapper Kevin, although the pair do not appear in public together.

Lawrence has been playing for Almere City since the summer of 2024. This season, the centre-back has already featured in 22 Keuken Kampioen Divisie matches for the club.







