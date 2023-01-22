'We deserved that' - Shaw rues Man Utd's 'passive' second half showing in Arsenal defeat

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw feels his side deserved their 3-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, saying his side let the hosts control the game.

WHAT HAPPENED? United took the lead through Marcus Rashford, only for Eddie Nketiah to pull the hosts level before Bukayo Saka put Arsenal ahead. Lisandro Martinez brought United level again but Nketiah struck late on to secure the three points for the Premier League leaders. Despite how close the affair was, Shaw says his team were too "passive".

WHAT THEY SAID: "In the second half we deserved that, we were a bit passive and let them control the game completely," he said to Sky Sports. "To concede right at the end is gutting. We were fighting to the last second but we have to concentrate for the full game and one lapse in concentration could cost you a goal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory restored Arsenal's five-point lead at the top of the Premier League, while United have seen their unbeaten run come to an end at 10 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Shaw and his team-mates are in action again on Wednesday when they meet Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.